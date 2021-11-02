That’s too bad, because the mood in the United States would be lighter if there were more places like the Kansas 3rd. You might think a competitive district would be a place of constant political strife — but no. Living around people who think differently turns out to be a bit of a balm. Especially now, as the country marks a full year since the 2020 election. Elsewhere, the nation is tied in knots over 2020. Here, not so much.