If conservatives had bothered to read one of their canonical texts — “The Road to Serfdom” (1944) — they would see the crucial distinction that Austrian free-market economist Friedrich Hayek drew between the two kinds of socialism. He was not arguing that socialism defined as “social justice, greater equality and security” would lead to tyranny. In fact, he wrote that “there is no incompatibility in principle between the state’s providing greater security” against sickness or accident “and the preservation of individual freedom.” Only “the abolition of private enterprise … and the creation of a system of ‘planned economy’” would usher in totalitarianism.