Whether this comes to pass at all is far from certain, and whether the way in which it evolves will match Facebook’s vision is even less so. Game-makers and other companies have been developing their own metaverse-like schemes for years. What is certain, however, is that the Web will change to something other than what it is today. We know because we’ve seen it happen before: The earliest era of the modern Internet featured shared protocols that individuals and communities could build. Before long, however, the status quo gave way to today’s centralized platforms and advertisement-based business strategies — what the academic Shoshana Zuboff calls “surveillance capitalism.” This is the society Facebook helped to create; now it wants to create another. The difference, Mr. Zuckerberg said in his presentation, is that this time he will be focused on acting responsibly from the beginning.