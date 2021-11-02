The Saudi Embassy last year requested that MBS receive sovereign immunity from this lawsuit and one brought in October 2020 by Hatice Cengiz, Khashoggi’s fiancee. The Saudis argued in a memorandum to the State Department that the crown prince should have “status-based immunity,” because he “exercises many of the powers of a head of government,” even though his father, King Salman, is the actual Saudi monarch. The immunity request, reviewed by The Post, argues that MBS also deserves “conduct-based immunity,” because whatever actions he may have taken involved “exercise of the governmental powers of Saudi Arabia.”