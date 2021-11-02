The undercount of covid-19 deaths comes about for several reasons. Many people have died of covid without their passing being registered as such. Earlier this year, the World Health Organization pointed out that while European nations officially registered 98 percent of deaths, in Africa only about 10 percent are so noted. Moreover, many nations differ in testing for covid and diagnosing it, so there might be many deaths not properly identified. On top of this, covid created such an enormous surge of illness that many people who suffered other maladies simply were untreated and died, when the outcome might have been different in normal circumstances.