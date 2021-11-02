A vital yardstick is excess mortality, the difference between the observed numbers of deaths from all causes and what would normally be expected over the same time period, without the pandemic. It is an estimate but helps capture the real scope of the calamity, and knowing that is essential to preparing for the next pandemic. In particular, grasping the excess mortality can help pinpoint weaknesses and vulnerabilities in public health systems, which often broke down and suffered incapacitating overloads as the coronavirus spread.
The undercount of covid-19 deaths comes about for several reasons. Many people have died of covid without their passing being registered as such. Earlier this year, the World Health Organization pointed out that while European nations officially registered 98 percent of deaths, in Africa only about 10 percent are so noted. Moreover, many nations differ in testing for covid and diagnosing it, so there might be many deaths not properly identified. On top of this, covid created such an enormous surge of illness that many people who suffered other maladies simply were untreated and died, when the outcome might have been different in normal circumstances.
One of the more expansive models is maintained by the Economist. While this week’s headlines brought the news that 5 million died from covid, the magazine says its “best estimate” using many different data points is that the actual worldwide toll is 16.8 million, and there is a 95 percent chance that the true value lies between 10.3 million and 19.5 million. In the United States, the official covid death toll is about 747,000, according to the magazine, but it estimates the reality is between 860,000 and 1 million.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates the cumulative toll — reported and unreported deaths caused by covid — is 11.9 million worldwide. Some countries have vastly underreported covid deaths. For example, according to the Economist, the official China toll is about 4,600, but that is a tiny fraction of that nation’s estimated up to 1.7 million deaths. India’s official toll is about 458,00, but estimated deaths are somewhere between 1.2 million and 7.2 million, the magazine says.
The enormity of the death toll is hard to fathom, even at the official numbers. We ought not be numbed by losses, and must extract lessons from the misery. Data collection, genomic viral surveillance and diagnostic testing need a great deal of improvement at all levels of public health systems so that when a disease strikes, necessary countermeasures will be swift and sure. The true cost of the pandemic is not only those who died of covid but many others who died because of it.