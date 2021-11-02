Wu’s path to victory — a very progressive candidate not blocked by more centrist forces in the Democratic Party — isn’t an easy one to locate and navigate, as the 2016 and 2020 Democratic primaries and the New York City mayoral race earlier this year showed. And the progressive left was on track to suffer another notable loss Tuesday. India Walton, the political outsider and socialist who in June stunningly won the Democratic primary for mayor in Buffalo over incumbent Byron Brown, appeared poised to lose the general election to Brown, who ran a write-in campaign. Much of the Democratic Party establishment there either refused to back Walton or outright supported Brown.