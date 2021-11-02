And Rubio made a series of actual proposals to do that. He said that the burden should shift when businesses make decisions unrelated to their core functions, such as boycotting a state for changing its election laws. Businesses that do that should have the burden to prove their action is affirmatively good for their shareholders rather than shareholders having to prove the action was harmful. He also called for requiring companies to disclose which of their directors have potential conflicts of interest, such as holding financial ties to China’s government or companies. Rubio said that companies should disclose how much they spend training U.S. workers and investing in the U.S. economy, as well as disclose how much they are spending on similar activities overseas, so investors know which companies are working for America and its citizens and which are not.