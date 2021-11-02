For Russia itself, the lesson of 30 years ago is equally clear. Preoccupied by the urgent needs of political liberalization and economic reforms, the country’s democratic leaders of the 1990s neglected — through inability or unwillingness — a fundamental requirement of successful post-totalitarian transformation: a proper reckoning with the past. Unlike other countries in Eastern Europe, Russia never went through a full process of decommunization and lustration, opening the archives, disbanding the old security services, publicizing the crimes of the former regime and making it impossible for their perpetrators ever to return to positions of power. “We don’t need witch hunts” was a popular argument offered at the time. The most farsighted of Russian democrats — including Bukovsky and lawmaker Galina Starovoitova — warned that the witches would soon return and start a hunt of their own. They turned out to be exactly right.