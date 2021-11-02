What to know about 2021 election

Virginia: Democrat Terry McAuliffe is running against Republican Glenn Youngkin for governor. Here’s what to know about the Virginia governor’s race. There are also elections for lieutenant governor, attorney general and all 100 House of Delegates seats.

New Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy (D) takes on Republican former state legislator Jack Ciattarelli. Here’s what to know about the New Jersey governor’s race.

Mayoral races: Several major cities will elect new mayors including New York, Boston, Minneapolis, Miami, Atlanta, Buffalo and Pittsburgh.

U.S. House: Three special elections in U.S. House districts will determine new members of Congress. Two are in Ohio, the 11th and 15th districts, and one in Florida, the 20th District. Here’s a guide to the November congressional elections.