British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for whom the word “blatherskite” could have been invented, says mankind stands “one minute to midnight,” and without commensurate action, “the anger and impatience” of the world will be “uncontainable.” No, anger would end the careers of politicians who implemented measures matching their rhetoric. This winter might provide a foretaste in Europe, where natural gas prices have increased almost 500 percent in a year, and in the half of U.S. households heated by natural gas, where heating costs probably will increase at least 30 percent over last year’s. U.S. electricity generation by coal will increase this year for the first time since 2014.