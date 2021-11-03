Had congressional Democrats moved three months ago to enact Biden’s infrastructure legislation and Build Back Better agenda, the huge stimulus within those bills would already be boosting the economy and creating jobs. McAuliffe could have been boasting about clean-energy jobs, broadband Internet for all, better roads, bridges and ports for Virginians and free prekindergarten for all commonwealth kids — much of it paid for by a crackdown on tax dodging by the ultrarich. And the media coverage for the past three months wouldn’t have been about Biden’s failures. We’ll never know whether that would have changed the outcome in Virginia, but it certainly would have helped McAuliffe.