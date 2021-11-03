I was introduced to the owner of a small shoe manufacturing business who began to market his wares on Instagram. There, he said, he heard from buyers he had never met. He would reach out via WhatsApp, and they would begin a negotiation on the app. The buyer would then go to the post office, photograph a physical bank check and confirm with another photo that it was being sent to the seller. The seller, in turn, took photographs of the inventory and shipping boxes at the post office and sent them to the buyer on WhatsApp. They effectively jury-rigged two Facebook-owned social media experiences to their new buying, selling and verification needs.