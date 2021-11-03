Mr. Lin, who was hired by the family of one of the 12, a university student, was notified recently that his license to practice law has been revoked. Previously, two other lawyers representing the 12 had also lost their licenses. Mr. Lin faced a Catch-22 situation: The authorities deregistered his law firm for six months, having previously investigated it on a pretext of irregularities in its accounts, then refused to respond to his appeals, then disbarred him because he hadn’t been able to find work since the firm was shuttered. Mr. Lin had been defending other rights cases for several years. “Especially after the 709 incident there are still a lot of these cases, but the lawyers taking them are less and less,” he said. “If someone contacts me, I cannot bear to say no.”