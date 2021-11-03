Left out of the equation, as always, is a problem that has hounded South Florida and other regions since the early 2000s: Where will Florida’s low-wage workers — who power the state’s economy from inside hotels, restaurants, stores and theme parks — actually live? What about the elderly, the preschool teachers, or the day-care and health-care workers? How will young people ever get a foothold? And how long can people endure the long drives and traffic?