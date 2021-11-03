But the protests led by Zeffirelli (Timothée Chalamet) and chronicled by Lucinda Krementz (Frances McDormand) are fundamentally unserious, dealing as they do with the desire of boys to have access to girls’ dormitories. While more serious topics are engaged later on, one has the sense that this “chessboard revolution” is more about the look and feel of the thing, the sexiness of its individuals and imagery — Chalamet playing chess cross-legged on the floor, cig dangling from mouth — than any actual issue. This idea is driven home by the discussion between Krementz and Zeffirelli about his manifesto and the laughably teenage poetry within it.