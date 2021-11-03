On the surface and sans any other context, “The French Dispatch” would give credence to Anderson’s critics who believe him to be more concerned with shot symmetry than social equality. The film, which came out in late October, is an anthology of short stories, the framing device of which is that they’re all reported features in the last issue of a New Yorker-like magazine called the French Dispatch. The third of these short stories, “Revisions to a Manifesto,” concerns itself with a student-led protest that calls to mind the demonstrations that roiled Paris in 1968.
But the protests led by Zeffirelli (Timothée Chalamet) and chronicled by Lucinda Krementz (Frances McDormand) are fundamentally unserious, dealing as they do with the desire of boys to have access to girls’ dormitories. While more serious topics are engaged later on, one has the sense that this “chessboard revolution” is more about the look and feel of the thing, the sexiness of its individuals and imagery — Chalamet playing chess cross-legged on the floor, cig dangling from mouth — than any actual issue. This idea is driven home by the discussion between Krementz and Zeffirelli about his manifesto and the laughably teenage poetry within it.
By revolution’s end, Zeffirelli is dead, but his image lives on: a portrait emblazoned on T-shirts like a Gallic Che Guevara. But were any of the movement’s stated goals accomplished? Does it matter whether they were? Protests are the ultimate aesthetic exercise, and those involved are often more concerned with how their pink pussy hats and “thin blue line” flags look on camera than with how anything actually gets accomplished.
Politics, on the other hand, is more delicate and more dangerous. “Isle of Dogs,” Anderson’s 2018 stop-motion film, is about an attempted canine genocide by the cat-loving Kobayashi clan in a near-future Japan. It, too, features a student protest movement, whose participants also wear martyr merch.
But this movement is small, and easily ignored. Merely protesting is not enough to effect actual change in the world; it is not demonstrations that will sway those in power. In this movie, what changes hearts and minds is investigative journalism that reveals those in power to have behaved dishonorably. Direct action — illegal action, it should be noted — in the form of computer hacking and electronic interference saves the lives of the dogs we’ve met on this journey.
Because at the end of the day, aesthetics are no match for a rifle or its bullets. I would not necessarily argue this is the lesson of “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Anderson’s 2014 tribute to the novels of Stefan Zweig set in a mountain resort town in the fictional nation of Zubrowka, a stand-in for Zweig’s native Austria. But it is certainly the outcome.
After all, this is a film in which the ultimate champion of manners, concierge Gustave H. (Ralph Fiennes), has rule of the roost in his little world. He is the sort of guy who dismisses the experience of a new lobby boy, Zero (Tony Revolori), as, well, zero, while striding through his hotel telling employees to straighten their caps, spruce up their flowers and “call the goddamn plumber,” even as he glad-hands the guests and makes them feel at home.
He reads poetry. He leads prayers. He is very particular about his appearance — perfectly coifed, shirt pressed, bow tie straight. He even provides his elderly female guests with companionship. The tidy hotel he keeps is a refuge of sorts from the chaos engulfing the world of 1932, when the film is set, and he is a defender of the “faint glimmers of civilization left in this barbaric slaughterhouse that was once known as humanity.” But when Zubrowkan troops sporting SS-like designs intrude upon his peaceful domain, Gustave’s refinement cannot shield him from their savagery.
Similarly, a sea of rosy crocheted hats didn’t stop Amy Coney Barrett from being confirmed to the Supreme Court, and a nationwide wave of photogenic “defund the police” protests haven’t led to any lasting change on the legislative level. One gets the sense that Wes Anderson understands that protest movements have great appeal on an aesthetic level. But real power flows from somewhere else.