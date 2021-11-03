The massive technological transformations we need to save lives, improve health and protect our waters, land and air also present the greatest economic opportunity since the Industrial Revolution. The private sector is forging ahead. Last year, wind and solar accounted for 90 percent of new electricity capacity in the world, and are now more often than not the cheapest power sources available. The world’s highest-valued car company only makes electric vehicles and many of its competitors are racing to keep up. Even steel and cement manufacturers are following suit. Investors bet half a trillion dollars on the clean energy transition. Several of the largest U.S. banks will commit more than $4 trillion to this new economy over the next decade. A new generation of jobs awaits the countries that meet global demand for clean technologies.