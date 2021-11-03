Mr. Youngkin’s victory will be read as evidence that with a nimble enough candidate, at least in an off-year election, the GOP can overcome the burden that former president Donald Trump’s considerable shadow might otherwise represent in a moderate state.
Having threaded a fine needle so proficiently, Mr. Youngkin has given Virginians cause to hope he will be as nimble in office as he was on the stump. It’s also reasonable to wish that he plays down the divisive social issues that worked well enough in the campaign, but will do little to make him a good governor. Certainly, many Virginians who supported him did so despite the campaign’s divisiveness, not because of it, and trusting that his business career will position him to be a skillful steward of the state’s economy.
Having focused for the campaign’s early months on the canard of election integrity, Mr. Youngkin pivoted this fall by laying out an ambitious economic program. The cacophony of negative campaigning and culture war wailing tended to drown out his ambitious economic agenda, yet the success of his governorship will be judged more on the latter than the former.
Mr. Youngkin surely understands this, and also that Virginia is not Texas. It’s a moderate place — he is the first Republican elected statewide since 2009 — and a full-court press during his governorship to limit abortion access or impede voting or ban books in schools is unlikely to enjoy broad popular support.
Having made education his top closing pitch to voters — he attacked Mr. McAuliffe for saying that parents should not be allowed to tell schools what to teach — Mr. Youngkin now faces the task of how to improve Virginia schools. He emphasized opposition to critical race theory, but critical race theory is not taught in the state’s public schools. Improving children’s performance will involve programs and budgets, not slogans.
Mr. Youngkin’s victory owes much to convincing a sufficient number of suburban voters, including in vote-rich Northern Virginia, that he is not the Trump clone that Mr. McAuliffe tried to portray. He did so effectively, and outperformed Mr. Trump substantially in the suburbs. How Mr. Youngkin will use that mandate will be the test of his governorship.