Having threaded a fine needle so proficiently, Mr. Youngkin has given Virginians cause to hope he will be as nimble in office as he was on the stump. It’s also reasonable to wish that he plays down the divisive social issues that worked well enough in the campaign, but will do little to make him a good governor. Certainly, many Virginians who supported him did so despite the campaign’s divisiveness, not because of it, and trusting that his business career will position him to be a skillful steward of the state’s economy.