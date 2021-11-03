Where was masculine virtue? Where were “the kind of men who make republics possible”? As I said in my remarks, “It is not too much to say that our ability to get that kind of men will determine the success of our long experiment in liberty.” Well, this grinning, dead-eyed fellow whom I saw in every reflective surface did not even believe in representative government! How could the country survive if this was what it was sending to Congress? This was not the kind of stuff the Founders had been counting on. They would have spit in his eye, except maybe Aaron Burr, whose behavior you never could predict.