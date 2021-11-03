New Jersey should have been a safe Democratic port even in a Republican storm. Incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy (D) won the Garden State by 14 points in 2017 and Biden carried it by 16. According to the 2020 Census, barely half of New Jersey residents are White. A multi-racial, Northeastern state, according to common wisdom, should have been immune to the temptation to vote Republican.
Yet that’s exactly what happened. While votes are still being counted, Republican Jack Ciattarelli is essentially tied with Murphy. Ciattarelli gained in every county, usually by 10 points or more on margin. The movement was especially strong in Southern Jersey. Murphy carried three counties — Gloucester, Cumberland, and Atlantic — by an average of 13 points in 2017. He lost those counties last night by an average of 11 points. That’s not a defeat; that’s a repudiation.
The demographics of those regions offer one clue to the Democratic weakness: They are all White, working-class areas. South Jersey is the home to Rep. Jeff Van Drew, the congressman who switched from Democrat to Republican in 2019. He won reelection against the odds in 2020, and today his turf is solidly red. Last night, the state Senate president, who represents a seat in this area, may have lost to a Republican truck driver who spent only $153 on his campaign. This, coupled with similar results in rural Virginia, show that the White working-class is now solidly Republican and does not need former president Donald Trump on the ballot to get excited and vote.
Ciattarelli also made significant gains in suburban areas. He lost upscale Bergen County, home to many New York City commuters, by only four points, a huge improvement from Murphy’s 15-point win in 2017. Murphy’s margin in Burlington County, a suburb of Philadelphia, also dropped by 10 points compared with 2017. Affluent Republican exurbs on the Jersey Shore and in the western part of the state became even more Republican. Romney-Biden voters, supposedly lost to the GOP forever, reverted to their pre-Trump habits Tuesday night.
The GOP’s gains in non-White urban Jersey are particularly important to understand. Whites are only 29 percent of Hudson County’s population, yet Murphy won there by only 47 points compared to his 63-point margin four years ago. Murphy’s margin dropped by 11 points in Union County, which is 33 percent Hispanic and only 39 percent White, and by eight points in Middlesex County, home to a large Asian population. These data tantalizingly point to the prospect that the GOP is becoming the multi-racial, multi-ethnic working-class party that many Republicans have longed for.
The New Jersey results conclusively show that the Democrats’ Virginia debacle was not due to gaffes by Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe. Phil Murphy didn’t tell New Jersey parents that he didn’t think they should be involved in determining what their children learn in school, and New Jersey is not experiencing parent-led revolts against critical race theory. Instead, the state is an example of a national rejection of a Democratic Party that promised stability, competence and moderation but is offering chaos, ineptitude and liberalism.
Results from elsewhere support this thesis. Republicans won every judicial race on the ballot in Pennsylvania and recaptured county-level offices in two suburban Long Island counties. A Republican even won in ultra-progressive Seattle, handily winning the city attorney’s position against a Democrat who had advocated for abolishing the police.
These results also show the limits of the national Democratic Party’s attempts to paint the GOP as an anti-democratic party of fanatical Trump backers. Democrats most ham-handedly attempted this in Virginia, where President Biden said that Republican Glenn Youngkin represented “extremism in a fleece.” Nationally, Democrats have repeatedly tried to paint the GOP as the party of Jim Crow, racism and vote suppression. Tuesday’s results show the dogs aren’t eating the dog food: Americans know this is hogwash and are perfectly capable of distinguishing Trump from other Republicans.
The takeaway for Democrats is harsh: America’s swing voters don’t like what the party is selling. Politics suggest they need a rapid pivot to the center, but that would enrage the party’s progressive base, which is already balking at members who won’t back their plans. This continuing — and likely interminable — intra-party battle gives Republicans the opportunity they’ve craved. The lesson for the GOP — stay sane and carry on — should be posted on every Republican’s door for the remainder of the midterm cycle.