The demographics of those regions offer one clue to the Democratic weakness: They are all White, working-class areas. South Jersey is the home to Rep. Jeff Van Drew, the congressman who switched from Democrat to Republican in 2019. He won reelection against the odds in 2020, and today his turf is solidly red. Last night, the state Senate president, who represents a seat in this area, may have lost to a Republican truck driver who spent only $153 on his campaign. This, coupled with similar results in rural Virginia, show that the White working-class is now solidly Republican and does not need former president Donald Trump on the ballot to get excited and vote.