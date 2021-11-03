The fourth professor, pediatrician Jeffrey L. Goldhagen, said he was asked to testify on behalf of parents suing DeSantis, his commissioner of education and two state agencies over his July executive order banning school officials from implementing mask requirements. That policy has drawn intense national scrutiny amid a rebellion against it among parents and teachers.
Opinion by Sharon Austin, Michael McDonald and Daniel Smith: We work for the people of Florida. That’s why we can’t let the University of Florida silence us on a voting rights law.
Goldhagen is a professor at the University of Florida’s College of Medicine, and the university denied his request to testify. Its rationale was as follows: “As UF is an extension of the state as a state agency, litigation against the state is adverse to UF’s interests.”
That’s similar to the rationale the university has offered to bar the three professors from testifying in the lawsuit against Florida’s new voting restrictions, which DeSantis signed on Fox News.
But again, this rationale makes no sense on its face. Why would it be contrary to the interests of the university to have its professors testify in high profile lawsuits that involve matters of great public concern and draw a lot of media attention?
When I asked the university to explain this, a spokesperson told me that the university views such testimony as testimony “against the state,” and since the university is “part of the state,” that would make this “adverse to the university’s interests.”
That’s highly dubious. Even if the university is “part of the state,” how is it against the university’s interests for this testimony to occur?
As one of those three professors told me, he repeatedly testified in lawsuits challenging state laws in the past — yet the university approved this.
What’s more, doesn’t the university compromise its independence — not to mention the independence of its professors — by constraining itself from weighing in on any lawsuit against a policy favored by state politicians?
“It’s about the inability of academic institutions to withstand the assault of hyper-pernicious partisan politics,” Goldhagen told me.
One rather important thing that has changed since the university allowed such testimony is that DeSantis is now governor. DeSantis has major allies on the university’s board of trustees, one of whom is both a major GOP donor and top DeSantis adviser.
What’s unclear is whether they are behind this decision. The lawyers suing to challenge the voter suppression law want to question him, but he has resisted.
Now we’re learning that Goldhagen, too, was blocked from testifying against another nationally scrutinized DeSantis policy: the ban on mask mandates.
The stakes here are high. At a time when GOP state legislatures are passing laws restricting voting and banning mask mandates and critical race theory everywhere, professors from universities in those states might want to serve as expert witnesses in lawsuits against them.
What happens if the University of Florida’s ban on such testimony succeeds?
“This intrusion into academic freedom needs to be stopped here, because otherwise it could become a playbook for other states, Republican or Democratic controlled," David O’Neil, a lawyer for the three professors on the voting rights lawsuit, told me in a statement.
“If the University of Florida perpetuates this policy, it will set a precedent for universities nationally," Goldhagen added. "That’s a very dangerous precedent to establish. Because in many ways, universities are a bedrock of democracy.”