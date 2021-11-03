A key to Youngkin’s victory, however, was a devastating debate comment about public education by former governor Terry McAuliffe (D) that Youngkin deftly exploited to win votes in Virginia’s Democratic-voting suburbs and deny McAuliffe a second term.
McAuliffe, with one sentence taken largely out of context, turbocharged Youngkin’s campaign and gave the GOP a blueprint for engaging suburban voters and independents heading into the 2022 midterms. Youngkin's coattails swept Republicans Jason Miyares and Winsome Sears into the offices of attorney general and lieutenant governor, respectively, both held by Democrats.
Exit polling by The Post showed that 51 percent of voters surveyed responded that parental say in what their children are taught was “very important” in their vote. Those voters favored Youngkin by a 3-to-1 ratio.
In a large turnout for a Virginia governor’s race, McAuliffe underperformed recent Democratic candidates, including his own gubernatorial election in 2013. In the 10 localities with the highest Black population percentages, McAuliffe finished beneath his percentages eight years ago.
Youngkin generated enormous margins in rural Virginia, where voters are overwhelmingly loyal to Trump.
A political unknown with a personal fortune and a savvy team of advisers, Youngkin walked a tightrope between remaining sufficiently loyal to Trump and asserting his independence.
Democrats, who used Trump’s deep unpopularity in Virginia to win every statewide office and lever of political power during his White House term, labeled Youngkin a Trump errand boy from the start. Trump quickly endorsed Youngkin and has repeatedly praised him, each time prompting Democrats to redouble their efforts to link Youngkin to him.
Youngkin’s measured, even-keeled responses and his ability to pivot to more favorable topics such as the economy and taxation kept the claim from sticking. By the closing weeks of the campaign, McAuliffe’s cries took on a “Chicken Little” hollowness that aided Youngkin by establishing his bona-fides with Trump’s loyalists as Youngkin campaigned as a conservative-centrist and won over independents. It also drowned out McAuliffe’s own positive messages to voters.
A major finding of the final Washington Post/Schar School Poll in late-October showed that among those who voted for Trump last year, 99 percent said they would support Youngkin. Among those who supported President Biden, only 89 percent said they would support McAuliffe.
Support from independents had keyed the Democratic decade of dominance. Biden won Virginia’s independents by 19 percentage points a year ago en route to winning the state by 10 percentage points. But polling by The Post/Schar School showed Youngkin with an 8-point lead in September that ballooned to 18 points by October.
But the pivotal moment came on Sept. 28 in the televised final gubernatorial debate sponsored by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Schar School. When the topic turned to education, McAuliffe said, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”
Against a national backdrop of parents angrily confronting school boards over issues such as mask mandates, curriculums that include teaching about America’s racist past and restroom accommodations for transgender students, McAuliffe’s comment caught fire — and Youngkin poured jet fuel on it.
In The Post/Schar School September poll, only 15 percent of likely voters ranked education as their top issue, behind the economy at 27 percent and the coronavirus at 16 percent. By late October, however, it was the No. 1 issue as 24 percent rated it the most important, ahead of the economy (23 percent) and the pandemic (10 percent). Worse for McAuliffe, the 8 percentage point September advantage he held over Youngkin as the best candidate to handle education had vanished by October.
Democrats also suffered from voters’ perception that state government lurched brazenly left after they consolidated control of the General Assembly two years ago. Mistaking an anti-Trump vote for a progressive mandate, they swiftly legalized recreational marijuana use, tightened access to guns and abolished the death penalty, among other liberal moves.
Additionally, McAuliffe — a moderate, wealthy and older White male who dominated a diverse Democratic primary field that included two African American women — was not what animates the party’s young, diverse and progressive base.
The election result doesn’t change Virginia’s demographics that still favor Democrats. Though Virginians do not register to vote by party, poll after poll for the past decade shows that more identify as Democrats than Republicans, particularly in the state’s largest, fastest-growing suburbs. This election reminds us, however, that the one-third of the electorate who are independents decide which party wins.