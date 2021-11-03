And so McAuliffe lost to first-time candidate Glenn Youngkin. And the entire Democratic ticket went down with him. Republicans also reclaimed a slim majority in the House of Delegates for good measure.
That’s a stinging repudiation of McAuliffe, his ticket mates and House Democrats.
It also means McAuliffe, whose gubernatorial win-loss record falls to 1-2, is finished. That will hurt him personally, but the cold fact is Virginia voters have never been that into him. His bid for a second term always rubbed a lot of people the wrong way (see: Wilder, for example). Now they’ve made it clear the one-term limit means what it says. One term, and then goodbye and good luck to you.
This bit of electoral hygiene also means the incumbent, Ralph Northam (D), can shelve whatever vague sense he may have had about running again in the future. One term means one term.
Another of the night’s big losers: Attorney General Mark R. Herring, who made a big stretch asking voters to give him a third term in office, now gets to consider life after public service. We are left to wonder how things may have been different if Herring had taken U.S. District Court Judge David Novak’s suggestion to “do his job” seriously — not just in the pending lawsuit over the constitutionality of the House races conducted Tuesday night in districts Republicans drew in 2011, but over the course of his two terms.
Herring’s office had ample time to file friend of the court briefs in a slew of cases outside Virginia. Maybe if Herring had stuck closer to business at home, things might have been slightly different for him Tuesday night.
Let’s also give a shout out to Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), an early and prominent McAuliffe backer who offered this whopper regarding the two Black women — Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (Richmond) and former delegate Jennifer D. Carroll Foy (Prince William) — challenging McAuliffe for the nomination earlier this year:
“At the appropriate time, I would say either one of them might have an opportunity,” [Lucas] said of McClellan and Carroll Foy. “But for right now what we need is Terry McAuliffe, somebody who we know has history with the Black community. He always asks what the Black community’s needs are. We’ve got somebody who we know can deliver.”
It was a thinly disguised “wait your turn” remark. It was bad enough on its own but even worse in hindsight, considering the first Black woman elected to statewide office is Republican lieutenant governor-elect Winsome Sears.
As for the winners, credit where it’s due: The Republican ticket rode the wave very well. Not expertly. Its House majority is razor-thin, and hot rumors of a fight over who will be the next speaker are already burning.
But for once, Republicans aren’t the ones writhing in recrimination and doubt. And, for once, they can look forward to the next elections — the 2022 congressional midterms — with genuine optimism.