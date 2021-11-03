As public employees, each of us has sworn an oath to “support the Constitution of the United States and of the State of Florida.” Our oath binds us to the people of Florida, not the politicians in the government. Regardless of the merits of the case, the public is entitled to have a full airing, with competing expert views, on an issue so central to the health of our democracy. That is how we fulfill the university’s stated goal of sharing the benefits of our research and knowledge for the public good. Our job as public university professors and researchers is not to be mouthpieces for a particular administration’s — or any administration’s — point of view.