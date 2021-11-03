In the House, they’ve given in. Under the House plan, the amount of state and local taxes people can deduct would rise from $10,000 to $72,500. This would give high-income people a $23,000 tax break. The Tax Foundation, a think tank, estimates that 70 percent of the tax change would flow to the people making $250,000 or more. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget reckons that the plan would cost $300 billion, which would make it the third-most costly item in the bill — far more than it would devote to major anti-poverty programs. Meanwhile, Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) unveiled Wednesday an alternative plan that would keep the SALT cap but exempt people who make roughly $400,000 or less per year. Neither plan is about middle-class tax relief. Anyone who owes $72,500 in state and local taxes is not middle-income. Neither is anyone making $400,000 annually.