Biden captured the White House with an anti-Trump coalition of convenience, which included support from places such as Hampton Roads in the Tidewater and bedroom communities outside Richmond. But that coalition is already fractured. The bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan made him look incompetent, especially to the state’s many veterans and military families. Strategists on both sides of the governor’s race call the fall of Kabul a turning point. Continuing congressional paralysis makes Biden look impotent, especially since Democrats control both chambers. Moreover, if Biden seemed moderate during the 2020 campaign — especially in comparison to his rivals for the nomination — he’s since governed more liberally than many of his own voters expected.