But it does little to fix the Democrats’ broader problems. Political independents in Virginia swung 29 points since last year, according to exit polls, from favoring Joe Biden by 19 points to backing Glenn Youngkin by 9 points. As much as anything else, that’s how the Republican gubernatorial nominee won by 2 points in a state the president carried by 10 points.
As off-year elections go, turnout was a stunner: Three-quarters as many Virginians voted in 2021 as in last year’s presidential contest. In 2013, Terry McAuliffe was elected governor with about 1.1 million votes. On Tuesday, he attracted 1.6 million votes but still fell short. Democrats cannot blame the rules for losing fair and square.
The Trump effect was in play, but the Biden undertow was stronger. Republicans won in Tuesday’s elections in part because Biden turned out to be a bigger drag on Democrats than former president Donald Trump was on GOP candidates. Exit polling pegged Biden’s job approval rating among Virginia voters at 45 percent, and twice as many Virginia voters strongly disapprove (46 percent) of Biden than strongly approve of him (23 percent). Trump was viewed unfavorably by 54 percent, but Youngkin nonetheless won about 1 in 5 of them.
The results offered fresh evidence that trying to link every generic Republican to Trump isn’t going to be the killer app that helps Democrats hold the House and Senate next year. Youngkin forged a coalition of Forever Trumpers and Never Trumpers. He outperformed Trump among every demographic group and in all but the reddest sections of the commonwealth, and showed that Democrats had rented the suburbs during the Trump years, but did not own them.
Biden captured the White House with an anti-Trump coalition of convenience, which included support from places such as Hampton Roads in the Tidewater and bedroom communities outside Richmond. But that coalition is already fractured. The bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan made him look incompetent, especially to the state’s many veterans and military families. Strategists on both sides of the governor’s race call the fall of Kabul a turning point. Continuing congressional paralysis makes Biden look impotent, especially since Democrats control both chambers. Moreover, if Biden seemed moderate during the 2020 campaign — especially in comparison to his rivals for the nomination — he’s since governed more liberally than many of his own voters expected.
Like alcoholics in denial that they have a problem, too many Democrats seem intent to play down their defeats. It’s fair to apportion some blame to McAuliffe for his gaffe about not wanting parents to tell schools what they should teach. But the closeness of the governor’s race in New Jersey, a state Biden carried by 16 points, shows the Democrats’ weaknesses are national in scope.
Even though Barack Obama won Virginia twice — and the state elected a Black female Republican to be lieutenant governor on Tuesday — some liberal activists are trying to suggest that racial animus was key to McAuliffe’s defeat. They note that Youngkin promised to ban critical race theory in Virginia public schools, even though the graduate-school concept is not taught. This misses the point: “CRT” became a stand-in for a deeper set of parental anxieties. Rather than address the fears directly or sincerely, McAuliffe foolishly called it a racist dog whistle — which made him seem aloof and condescending.
But exit polling showed the economy, not education, was actually the chief concern of Virginia voters, and Youngkin, the fleece-vest wearing former investment banker, was trusted more to handle the issue. Stock markets keep closing at record highs, but inflation means higher prices for food and energy, and supply chain problems create endless headaches. These are federal problems that neither a speech at a summit nor a signature on a big spending bill will solve.
With so many Americans afraid that our country is careening toward authoritarianism, socialism or some terrible combination, perhaps we’ve entered a new era of high-turnout elections. If it’s easier to vote, more people will vote. But these voters won’t necessarily vote for Democrats, especially if they feel as though they and their families aren’t better off.