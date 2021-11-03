And that impression has only been confirmed by the serial displays of incompetence that followed: The images of thousands of illegal migrants camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Tex., which brought his self-inflicted crisis along the southern border into focus; his begging OPEC — a foreign oil cartel — to produce more oil because gas prices had risen $1.25 on his watch; his inability to address the supply chain crisis; and his failure to pass his bipartisan infrastructure bill or reach agreement with fellow Democrats on his signature social spending bill — even though his party controls the White House and both houses in Congress. A Fox News Voter analysis found that 76 percent of Virginia voters said the negotiations in Washington over his governing agenda were an important factor in their vote — and Youngkin won those voters by 54 percent to 46 percent margin.