The Supreme Court has said that in cases involving race it is important — but not constitutionally required — to have Black people serve as jurors, to communicate to the community that everyone can have confidence in the verdict. Good judges understand that. In the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Judge Peter A. Cahill carefully monitored jury selection to make sure a diverse group was empaneled. Minneapolis is about 20 percent Black, but half of the 12 jurors who considered whether Chauvin murdered George Floyd were people of color. Glynn County, Ga., where Arbery was killed, has a higher proportion of Black residents — nearly 27 percent — but this jury hardly reflects that diversity.