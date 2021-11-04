When it comes to political combat, Democrats’ tactics have been wholly insufficient. Although the media deserve ample criticism for treating politics like a spectator sport and the parties as morally equivalent, Biden’s benighted effort to curry favor with congressional Republicans and deny the ex-president attention allows the GOP’s malicious rhetoric to go unchecked. If the White House does not make the case against its opponents’ nihilism, lies and anti-democratic mindset, no one else will. Biden must get over the notion that he can “lower the temperature” by refusing to zero in on GOP leaders’ assault on democracy and truth.