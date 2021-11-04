Steel companies and unions in the United States are pleased — but caveats apply. In no sense is the deal a restoration of free trade in metals. Rather, it establishes a “tariff quota,” under which the United States would impose a 25 percent levy on annual steel imports from Europe above 3.3 million tons — well below pre-pandemic levels. European exports would also have to be entirely domestically made, with no inputs from China or elsewhere. Climate will be a part of this strategy as well, with the United States and European Union agreeing to work on restricting imports based on how much carbon gets emitted in their production, the equivalent of an eco-tariff on China. This helped the United States to steer clear of a European threat to impose such a restriction on American products.
In short, the agreement reduces but does not eliminate higher costs on the far larger segment of the economy that buys steel rather than makes it. And it left intact the idea, established by President Donald Trump, that it is all right for the president to impose tariffs using his special national security authority under U.S. trade law — even when the target countries, as in Europe, are mutual defense treaty partners. In fact, tariffs set under this authority linger against other allies such as Britain, Japan and South Korea. Congress may need to reform the underlying statute to prevent future presidential abuse.
To its credit, the Biden administration says it aspires to make tariff peace with those countries as well. On Monday, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo articulated a new “friend-shoring” strategy, whereby the United States would try to channel global supply chains around China and through partners in Europe and Asia. If, indeed, the administration engineers that geopolitical realignment, it might help counterbalance China. That, in turn, would offset some of the costs, economic and political, of adopting managed trade in place of the free-trade policy for which the United States has stood for seven decades. But those costs and tradeoffs are real.