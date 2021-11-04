Steel companies and unions in the United States are pleased — but caveats apply. In no sense is the deal a restoration of free trade in metals. Rather, it establishes a “tariff quota,” under which the United States would impose a 25 percent levy on annual steel imports from Europe above 3.3 million tons — well below pre-pandemic levels. European exports would also have to be entirely domestically made, with no inputs from China or elsewhere. Climate will be a part of this strategy as well, with the United States and European Union agreeing to work on restricting imports based on how much carbon gets emitted in their production, the equivalent of an eco-tariff on China. This helped the United States to steer clear of a European threat to impose such a restriction on American products.