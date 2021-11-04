When President Biden came into office, he appeared to believe he could develop a close, personal relationship with his Chinese counterpart and thereby improve the increasingly rocky U.S.-China relationship. But almost a year in, Biden seems to be realizing that China under Xi has changed. Cooperation even on matters likely to offer common ground, such as climate change, is essentially impossible. After a year of earnest outreach, all of the Biden team’s efforts have been rebuffed. Xi didn’t even bother to attend the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, or the Group of 20 meeting in Rome.