Doerr goes beyond science to outline the specific policies needed in each area and the power of movements to get those policies adopted. He reminds us of how policy, ingenuity and economics all came together to create the solar panel industry that is now sweeping the world. A German politician, Hermann Scheer, managed to pass a feed-in tariff, which entered into force in 2000, that paid subsidies for solar panel installations in homes. Private sector entrepreneurs began to innovate and come up with better and cheaper panels. Then the Chinese government decided to fund this nascent industry. The result is that between 2010 and 2020, the world has gone from 40 gigawatts of installed solar capacity to 700 — an increase of almost 1,700 percent.