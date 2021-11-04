Neither side has it exactly right. Centrists fail to appreciate that the Biden agenda is about jobs and coronavirus relief. (Is the American Rescue Plan now just a distant memory?) They are certain it must be too extreme, despite polling showing high approval for each of its component parts, as well as the reality that the current agenda is a severely pared-down version of Biden’s initial proposals.
Progressives do not appreciate the difference between guilt by association (“Republicans supported Trump and therefore the violent insurrection”), which has limited salience, and holding Republicans responsible for their own conduct (e.g., defending tax cheats, blocking pro-family legislation). And both factions underestimate the degree to which a revived economy will make both sides’ critiques obsolete.
That said, Democrats can address concerns from both directions without pitting one faction against the other. That entails sticking to three essential political themes — and making certain their message gets heard beyond their core constituencies.
First, with coronavirus concerns receding, Democrats need to claim credit for the substantial progress. Gallup reports, “Americans’ outlook for the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. has improved, as the summer surge brought on by the delta variant has waned in most parts of the country. The percentage of Americans who now say the U.S. covid-19 situation is improving has more than doubled between September and October, to 51%.” Biden’s massive inoculation effort (including mandates) has helped stanch the delta variant spread. Predicting ultimate victory is tricky, as Biden learned this summer, but the improved numbers and availability of vaccines for young children equate to peace of mind for millions of Americans. Biden should remind voters who delivered and who threw up one obstacle after another.
Second, Democrats can sharpen their indictment of Republicans to focus on the future: If Republicans have their way, big gains for regular workers will vanish. In other words, Republicans stand ready to return to plutocratic economics, whereby the super-rich and big corporations pay virtually nothing in taxes and struggling families lose valuable health-care subsidies and monthly child tax credit benefits. Remember that the vast majority of Republicans oppose the infrastructure plans, which GOP majorities could short-circuit. Making Republicans own up to their anti-populist intentions is key to retaining Democratic seats in 2022.
Whatever the size of the eventual domestic spending package, the midterms will be won or lost on whether the pro-family and pro-worker agenda improves ordinary Americans’ lives. Do these voters like a cap on their child-care costs (at 7 percent of income for most taxpayers), or do they want to keep paying far more for quality help? Do seniors like a $35-per-month cap on insulin, or are they content to be gouged? Do we want to go back to pretending climate change is a hoax, or continue policies that mitigate the deadly impact of extreme weather?
Third, Democrats must not abandon their aggressive defense of democracy in the face of Republicans’ authoritarian attacks on elections — but they must make their arguments relevant to all voters, including Whites. Republicans’ motivation certainly stems from a desire to retain White voting power, but the more effective indictment for Democrats is that Republicans are depriving voters of the right to hold them accountable and kick them out of office for poor performance. Undermining democracy as a means of retaining power is the worst sort of incumbent self-protection racket.
Democrats understandably want to hold Republicans to account for Jan. 6. That will come, if at all, through the Jan. 6 committee and the legal system. But looking backward politically means letting Republicans off the hook for their current destructiveness and future intentions. If Democrats hope to keep the GOP from regaining power, they had best remind voters that the MAGA set is a direct threat to Americans’ safety, prosperity and functional democracy.