First, with coronavirus concerns receding, Democrats need to claim credit for the substantial progress. Gallup reports, “Americans’ outlook for the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. has improved, as the summer surge brought on by the delta variant has waned in most parts of the country. The percentage of Americans who now say the U.S. covid-19 situation is improving has more than doubled between September and October, to 51%.” Biden’s massive inoculation effort (including mandates) has helped stanch the delta variant spread. Predicting ultimate victory is tricky, as Biden learned this summer, but the improved numbers and availability of vaccines for young children equate to peace of mind for millions of Americans. Biden should remind voters who delivered and who threw up one obstacle after another.