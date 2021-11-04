The Joint Committee on Taxation reports that America’s tax breaks — called “tax expenditures” by tax experts — results in the federal government forgoing nearly $1.7 trillion in revenue each year. Nearly $1.2 trillion of this amount goes to households earning at least $200,000 a year. While data are not broken down for households above that amount, data from the Internal Revenue Service for the 2018 tax year show that households earning more than $500,000 a year report roughly 56 percent of all adjusted gross income in this group. In other words, households earning more than $500,000 a year likely benefit from about $672 billion each year from tax expenditures.