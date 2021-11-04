Second, the Justice Department cites Section 208 of the Voting Rights Act to challenge new barriers that Texas imposes on voting officials who attempt to provide assistance to voters. Under this provision, any voter with a disability “may be given assistance by a person of the voter’s choice, other than the voter’s employer or agent of the employer or officer or agent of the voter’s union.” But the Texas law limits that assistance. As CNN reported, under the Texas law, “those who assist people with disabilities — other than those voters’ caregivers — will be required to fill out a document showing their name, address and relationship to the person they helped cast a ballot. Assistants would also have to take an oath pledging to obey certain limits to their assistance, promising only to help with ‘reading the ballot to the voter, directing the voter to read the ballot, marking the voter’s ballot, or directing the voter to mark the ballot.’ ”