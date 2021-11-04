Perhaps we can resolve this debate by embracing the healing power of “and.” Conservatives are indeed making a patriotic cause out of every ham-fisted lecture or borderline racist educator training. But they can only do so because the left keeps providing them fodder. And the legalistic Democratic response to those concerns has been spectacularly ineffective, alienating the electorate while illustrating the limits, and even the dangers, of the left’s “long march through the institutions.” Having taken over so much of academia, the media, and various government and corporate bureaucracies, Democrats count too much on their ability to work the refs, which impairs their efforts to connect with voters.