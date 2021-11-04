We’ve tried for months to get Republicans to agree.

We have lobbied Republicans privately; we have gone through regular order; we have attempted to debate them on the floor.

We have presented reasonable, commonsense proposals in June, August, October, and now in November. Each time, I personally promised my Republican colleagues they would have ample opportunity to voice their concerns, offer germane amendments, and make changes to our proposal.

At no point did we ever ask them to vote for our legislation. … We’ve simply been trying to get our Republicans friends to start debating, just as the Senate was intended to do.

Off the floor, we held public hearings, group discussions with senators, and one-on-one meetings with the other side to try and win some support. Sens. Manchin, Kaine, Tester, King, Durbin, Klobuchar, Leahy, and more have all met with Republicans to initiate a dialogue.