Will Republicans falsely accuse Democrats of being “socialists” who want government to control everything? Of course they will — whether Biden’s ambitious agenda becomes law or not. Will the GOP claim that Democrats are trying to do too much given their tiny majorities in Congress? Most assuredly — and most disingenuously, since most Republicans now refuse even to consider voting for measures they have supported in the past, caring more about denying Biden a “win” than doing what is best for their constituents.