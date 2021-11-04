We can also amplify more stories of communities challenging old models of policing. Like this one that went viral on social media last month: Instead of calling police into schools, a group of fathers in Louisiana offered to patrol campuses to help ease problems with fighting there, and had an enormous, immediate impact. The city of Austin, which like Minneapolis has been undergoing a crime spike, recently rejected a proposal to increase police staffing to two officers on patrol per 1,000 people. Austin Mayor Steve Adler called it an “antiquated police staffing model.”