In advancing the bioluminescence claim, Robinson is following the grand tradition of people repeating garbage from social media. Here’s a Facebook post that warns about “LUCIFERASE ENZYME (MARK OF THE BEAST) IN C19 VACCINE.” Here’s another post, also on Facebook, citing a “patent” number “060606.” The three 6s and mark-of-the-beast terminology summon the apocalyptical narrative in the Book of Revelation (which is, as Robinson noted, the last one in the New Testament). Those who carry the mark “shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels and in the presence of the Lamb,” according to Revelation.