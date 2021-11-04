A coalition of advocacy and voting rights groups wanted to hire the three professors, who all specialize in voting rights and behavior and election law, as expert witnesses in their challenge of Florida’s new law restricting voting rights. Faculty are required to “report any outside activities and interests” and filed requests for approval through the university’s conflict of interest of office. Such requests are routinely approved, but this time the activities were adjudged to be “adverse to the university’s interests.” Mr. Smith was told in an email that “outside activities that may pose a conflict of interest to the executive branch of the State of Florida create a conflict for the University of Florida.”