Manufacturers also worry that new capacity added for covid-19 will sit idle after the pandemic subsides. And they have good reason to think so. There is virtually no global “coordination effort” for syringes. Covax, the global collaborative platform for purchasing and distributing vaccines, is focused on doses. That leaves organizations such as UNICEF or the Pan American Health Organization to scramble whenever a vaccine donation is scheduled to land in a country, trying to ensure the right number of syringes arrives with the doses, often competing for supply with high-income countries or one another.