Let’s go, Sarah!: I wholeheartedly endorse the Penguin Random House/Simon & Schuster merger!
Let’s go, Paige!: I’m just excited to be in a crowd chanting something!
Let’s go, Ana!: I often wish I could go back to school knowing what I know now; I think I’d get a lot more value out of it!
Let’s go, Mark!: I’m fully vaccinated!
Let’s go, Alice!: I am passionate about infrastructure!
Let’s go, Clarice!: I support the FBI!
Let’s go, Hoover: I support the FBI way too much!
Let’s go, Edward!: I support everything Otto Von Bismarck was and did, but I am afraid for people to know it!
Let’s go, Chuck!: Kill the filibuster!
Let’s go, Greg!: Gerrymander everything!
Let’s go, Josh!: I fully understand and am listening supportively!
Let’s go, Ted!: My whole life is a lie!
Let’s go *mumble*: We procrastinated too long on picking a name before the birth of our child and now she doesn’t have one!
Let’s go, Steven!: I want a carbon tax!
Let’s go, Eric!: I am opposed to the teaching of history!
Let’s go, Willoughby!: I misunderstood the Brandon chant! I thought it was a Jane Austen thing!
Let’s go, Braden!: I understand what the “let’s go, Brandon” chant means, but I’m a contrarian!
F*** Joe Biden: I want Brandon to do well at NASCAR!
Let’s go home!: I don’t want to spend one more moment of my precious life dwelling on the ramifications of living in a world where Donald Trump is urging all his fans to chant a creaky synonym for a vulgarity against the president!
Let’s go, Donald!: Yes, I am aware that the former president is selling T-shirts with this vulgarity on them!
Let’s go, Christine!: I wonder, why not just say it? Does the other thing feel too vulgar? Do they lack the intestinal fortitude to simply do so? Or do they think the Brandon thing is cuter and more plausibly deniable and exactly the kind of knowing nudge we have all gotten accustomed to in this hellish era?
Let’s go, Sylvia!: I suppose the feeling that they really pulled one over is the point! These are shibboleths, but barely — hand gestures and certain flags and ways of signaling that are hidden but not really, ugly but without the conviction of their ugliness, jokes, but the kind you are told you have to take, not the kind you laugh at.
Let’s go, Jack!: But every chant means both itself and something else! “USA! USA!” can mean something sinister in the right context! The noises and gestures Atlanta fans made at the World Series were not just cheers for their team but also embraces of an ugly legacy of anti-Native caricature!
Chug! Chug! Chug!: Masculinity is a prison!
Down in one! Down in one!: I long for the acceptance of my peers!
Shots! Shots!: I want love, but it is impossible, the kind of love I want!
USA! USA!: This is the context where this is menacing!
Let’s go, Washington Football Team!: Start to peel this onion and every chant means both itself and something more, carries layer after layer of history and context with it, evoking past pain, or, worse, inflicting it in the present.
Let’s go, Brandon!: They’re just not all quite so transparent.