Instead, market observers are increasingly concerned about the lack of clarity on the Fed’s future leadership. The central bank will enter 2022 with a difficult twin challenge: sluggish growth coupled with a worrisome rate of inflation. Combat rising prices too aggressively and Fed officials risk smothering the slow recovery. Neglect inflation, and they risk doing too little as people spend more of their money immediately, before its value erodes, fueling an inflationary spiral. The Fed announced Wednesday that it is beginning the delicate process of tapering the extraordinary bond-buying program it introduced during the pandemic downturn. There should be no more uncertainty about who will navigate these tough circumstances. Moreover, Mr. Biden would underscore the Fed’s political independence, which is absolutely indispensable, by renominating Mr. Powell, a Republican appointee.