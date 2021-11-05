Now what about the rest of this sprawling and shadowy industry? Spyware has proved a threat to civil society around the globe. The de facto shunning of a particularly skilled purveyor is progress, but what’s really needed are hard and fast rules to check the proliferation of a technology ostensibly designed to catch criminals but all too commonly exploited to quash opposition. These rules are essential not only here but in all nations with a stated commitment to democracy. Ideally, governments would pledge not to procure spyware from any company or country that doesn’t do due diligence on its clients. They would also create export-control regimes mandating independent, public, human rights assessments for the development and sale of these tools, including investigations into the rule of law in the end user’s country. NSO Group has adopted a human rights policy, but the enforcement mechanism has been little more than “trust us.”