The current political discourse around the D.C. Streetcar system ignores the aspirational history of the project, doing a disservice to the leaders and constituents of D.C. who have long called for improved transit and who have long looked to the streetcar as a promising tool to uplift underserved communities. The abbreviated streetcar line on H Street NE, along with the dismissive political rhetoric taken up by streetcar critics, makes it seem as though the D.C. Streetcar system was nothing more than a half-baked dream; however, a critical examination of its history shows a robust and long-standing nearly 25-year commitment to local surface rail that abruptly evaporated without much of an explanation from public leaders.