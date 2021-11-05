Nothing against Warnock, but his win touched off a manic episode among Washington Democrats. With 50 votes, they assured themselves they could tie up the Republicans and open the door for Vice President Harris to cast one decisive vote after another. The dreams of progressive Twitter would finally come true.
Mass delusion ensued. There was talk of Biden, with his 50-50 Senate and minuscule majority in the House, as a legislative juggernaut on par with Lyndon B. Johnson. (LBJ was plus 36 in the Senate, plus 155 in the House in 1965.) Forget Johnson — Biden would be another Franklin D. Roosevelt! (FDR: plus 44 in the Senate, plus 219 in the House in 1935.)
This mad exaggeration of Biden’s fingernail grip on power has surely contributed to the steep drop in the president’s approval rating — which preceded the Democratic debacle in Tuesday’s off-year elections. After passing a pandemic relief bill and striking a bipartisan deal on infrastructure early in his term, Biden lost the reins to the delirious left and has looked lost ever since.
In truth, Roosevelt and Johnson in tandem — with Lincoln stepping up as the closer — could not pass the agenda of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) through a 50-50 Senate. Rather than say this plainly from the outset, Biden got swept up in the euphoria, leaving Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) to be the reality check.
One result of the recent shellacking should be a better understanding of Senate dynamics. Manchin and Sinema have not been waging the lonely obstructionist battle of progressive fantasy. From the start, they’ve had significant support among Democratic senators alarmed by overreach from the left. A knowledgeable Senate source estimates this quiet caucus at approximately 10 members. If we apply Tuesday’s results to the national map, we can make some educated guesses about who they might be.
In Virginia and New Jersey on Nov. 2, Republican candidates for governor finished roughly 13 and roughly 15 points better than Trump’s performance in their states a year ago. As a result, purple Virginia fell into the GOP’s grasp, and blue New Jersey came within a whisker of the same fate.
If similar shifts persist in next year’s midterm election, the result could be fatal for four Senate Democrats: Warnock in Georgia, Sen. Mark Kelly in Arizona, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada and Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire. Democratic Sen. Michael F. Bennet of Colorado could be fighting for survival.
Looking two years further into the future: In 2024, the list of Senate Democrats who could be buried by a 13-point shift is even longer. Along with Manchin and Sinema, the list includes Jon Tester of Montana, Robert P. Casey Jr. of Pennsylvania, Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Tim Kaine of Virginia and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico.
These senators have more reason than ever to be cautious about huge spending bills in a time of inflation, new benefits without means testing, and a safety net for immigrants who are not in compliance with the law — not to mention Supreme Court packing and the end of the filibuster. With the party struggling to demonstrate competence, of which sanity is a precursor, the quiet caucus should make clear that progressives have never been within a vote or two of swinging the Senate. Not even close.
It’s ironic: Sometimes you lose by winning. Had Biden entered the White House with 49 Senate votes, he might have leveraged his skills at half-a-loaf dealmaking to get pandemic relief and an infrastructure bill — not a bad year’s legislating in divisive times. Instead, he came in with 50 votes and got raptured up into the left’s utopia.
The Senate’s quiet caucus can bring this season of confusion to an end by dictating the terms on which they are willing to face their newly grim circumstances. In a world where Virginia has gone Republican, what spending package do these endangered Democrats think they can sell to voters? Lay it out for the progressives: Take it or leave it.
Biden should lead this clarifying effort, as a signal to the country that he has — however belatedly — snapped out of his LBJ reverie. This might feel like failure to some Democrats, but it’s only arithmetic.